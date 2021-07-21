Cregan to quit

The Member for Kavel says the toll of dealing with the Cudlee Creek fire and the scheming nature of politics were among the reasons behind his shock decision to leave Parliament at next year’s State election.

First term MP Dan Cregan announced on Sunday he would not re-contest his safe Liberal seat in March.

“I had intended to serve only two terms … but I came to the decision that it’s best to step aside at the next election,” he said on Monday.

“I feel like I’ve burnt up more fuel that might have been available for a second term in order to be fully available to provide very close support to those families who lost everything in the Cudlee Creek fire,” he said.