Field of dreams becomes reality

The dream to build a multi-sport facility to service the Mt Barker region began more than 15 years ago.

After over a decade of wheeling, dealing, planning and – most recently – construction, the Mt Barker Council officially unveiled the $23m first stage of the Summit Sport and Recreation Park last week.

Mayor Ann Ferguson, Sports Minister Corey Wingard and Federal Senator for SA Andrew McLachlan opened the Springs Road facility – which includes a grass oval and two synthetic soccer pitches, two grandstands, competition-grade lighting, internal roads and car parks – at an event for about 100 invited guests.

The council purchased the 36.7h land for $5m from the Stephenson family in early 2009 with the plan to create a hub that would provide for the growing community.